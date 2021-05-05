Head of Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen says free and pluralistic media is important in any democracy, adding that self regulations is important for the press, for it decreases case of libel.

Speaking during the World Press Freedom Day breakfast commemoration, hosted by MISA Zimbabwe in Harare today, Olkkonen said there is a need for wider consultation in coming up with laws that will affect the media.

He bemoaned the arrests of Hopewell Chin’ono saying it made negative headlines across the world, adding that some journalists are being intimidated to properly carry out their jobs.

Speaking at the same event Media Center Director Enerst Mudzengi said the government should do more to promote access to the internet, having already done much to distribute computers around the country. He said the natural next step is to distribute internet access around and across Zimbabwe.

Professor Ruby Magosvongwe, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Media Commission said journalists all have a duty to create a conducive environment for the citizens of Zimbabwe.

MISA Zimbabwe national director, Tabani Moyo highlighted the number of media violations that occurred in Zimbabwe in the last year and how the safety and security of journalists must be a priority in the promotion of media freedom.

Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa delivering the keynote address said: “We are striving to make the media industry pluralistic and diverse so that every voice is heard.”

