Prominent Evangelist and Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith International Ministries, founder Ezekiel Guti has turned 98 today.

Guti was born on 5 May, 1923 in an area called Ngaone in Chipinge in the Manicaland Province.

He is married to Eunor Guti, who is also a religious leader in the church. The couple had a child together, an evangelist in the ministry as well, however died in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Guti holds a number of degrees from different academic institutions, and he is also Chancellor and founder of the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, which was established in 2012 in Bindura.

The church is now a big empire, operating in 106 countries worldwide.

