Movement for Democractic Change-Alliance officials, Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri have been granted bail.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have confirmed the development:

“Our lawyers have ended the 2 month long detention of Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri by getting RTGS$20 000 bail.

“They have been ordered not to address a gathering of more than 50 people,” said ZLHR.

The two have been in Chikurubi Prison since March when they were arrested for allegedly contravening national lockdown regulations by addressing a media briefing demanding the release of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe from prison.

-Zwnews