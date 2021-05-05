Movement for Democractic Change-Alliance officials, Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri have been granted bail.
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have confirmed the development:
“Our lawyers have ended the 2 month long detention of Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri by getting RTGS$20 000 bail.
“They have been ordered not to address a gathering of more than 50 people,” said ZLHR.
The two have been in Chikurubi Prison since March when they were arrested for allegedly contravening national lockdown regulations by addressing a media briefing demanding the release of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe from prison.
-Zwnews