English Premier side Chelsea confirmed they have parted ways with their all time top goal scorer and head coach Frank Lampard.
Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, leaves with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week’s defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches.
The club posted a brief message online “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.”
His final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Championship side Luton.
Former Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to succeed Lampard at Stamford Bridge.
