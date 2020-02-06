At least four people are feared dead after a tunnel they were working on reportedly collapsed at a gold mine in Kwekwe.

According to information gathered by Zwnews, the now deceased are artisanal miners who were operating at Globe and Phoenix Mine in Midlands’ second biggest city.

Sources told this publication that the number of those trapped to death could even be more.

The tragic incident occurred at around 10pm Wednesday evening. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Joel Goko could not be immediately reached for comment during the time of publishing.

More details to follow……

Zwnews