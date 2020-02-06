England born Zimbabwe Warriors striker Macauley Bonne has made himself available for the 2021 home and way AFCON qualifiers against African champions Algeria next month.

The 24-year-old hitman, who plays for English Championship side Charlton Athletic, pulled out of the qualifiers against Botswana, which ended goalless in Harare, and against Zambia, which the Warriors won 2-1 in Lusaka last year due to a medical emergency.

In conversation with Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, yesterday, the striker said he was ready to finally represent his motherland in a Nations Cup qualifier.

Zimbabwe first travel to Algeria for a clash against the Desert Foxes before hosting the African champions at home in back-to-back matches next month.

Bonne revealed he now wears a special heart rate monitor, to check his heart rate, as part of the measures which the medical specialists came up with to enable him to continue playing professional football.

‘‘I can’t wait to come in March,’’ Bonne said. ‘‘I’m ready man, can’t wait to come.’’

After being asked by Mpandare if the team manager could use the conversation to advise the nation that he was available for the next qualifiers, Bonne said he did not have any problems with that.

‘‘Yeah, I’m happy for that, mate,’’ the striker said.

Bonne requested to have his Zimbabwe passport forwarded to his London address and said he would prefer to fly direct to Algeria from Stanstead Airport for the Desert Fox assignment.

herald