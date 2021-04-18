ZRP spokesperson- Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of suspected food poisoning, which occurred on the 17th of April 2021, at Village 3A Mushaviri, Gutu, where 4 family members and two dogs were found dead with vomits coming out of their mouths and nostrils.

Meanwhile, ZRP says the bodies of the victims were conveyed to Gutu Hospital awaiting Post-moterm.

In another related matter, on the 16th of April 2021, police in Mutasa arrested two men (23 & 59), in connection with two cases of murder.

The murder occurred at Sambaza Village, Mutasa, on 14th April 2021, where two minors were found dead in a disused toilet pit.

Clothes and a small hoe with suspected blood stains were recovered from the suspects’ homes. The police says investigations are in progress.

-Zwnews