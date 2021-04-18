Dynamos are the 2021 President’s Independence Cup winners after a 2-0 win over Highlanders at National Sports Stadium played this afternoon.

Trevor Mavhunga gave Dynamos an early lead in the 5th minute, while their second goal came in the 48th minute through an own goal by Peter Muduhwa.

In 53rd minute Keith Mavunga, has a chance to restore parity, but saw his shot being parried away by the Dynamos goalkeeper.

Highlanders made tactical changes and introduced Joel Ngodzo for Winston Mhango, the move brought some urgency in the game but the goal still remained elusive.

The new-look Dynamos have only five players left from the 2019 squad, Bosso have 2019 Soccer Star Joel Ngodzo, back from Zambia, Peter Muduhwa back from Tanzania among other new signings.

-Zwnews