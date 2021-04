Harare giants Dynamos is leading arch rival Highlanders by two goals to nil in the Independence Day Cup final currently underway at the National Sports Stadium.

Trevor Mavhunga gave Dynamos an early lead in 5th minute and got another early into second through an own goal.

Since then it has been a see saw scenario from one end to the other.

In 53rd minute Keith Mavunga, has a chance to restore parity, but saw his shot being parried away by the Dynamos goalkeeper.

-Zwnews

More details to follow…