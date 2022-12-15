President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has received letters of credence for four ambassador designates to Zimbabwe.

The four diplomat from, The Kingdom of Spain, United Republic of Tanzania, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Republic of Finland presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House this morning.

Among those who presented their credentials are The Kingdom of Spain Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency

Mrs Natividad Isabel Penna-Bonilla and United Republic of Tanzania Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Simon Nyakoro Sirro.

Meanwhile, sometime today, President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the burial of national heroine in Harare.

Zwnews