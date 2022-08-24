President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning received the credentials of Ambassadors-Designate from four countries.

Those who presented letters of credence are from Brazil- Vilmar Rogeiro Coutinho Junior, Botswana – Sarah Sithabile Molosiwa, Turkiye – Berna Kasnakli Versteden and Italy’s Umberto Malnati.

First to present was Brazil Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Vilmar Rogeiro Coutinho Junior.

The second was Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Sarah Sithabile Molosiwa.

The third and fourth were Turkiye Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Berna Kasnakli Versteden and Italy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Umberto Malnati respectively.

The envoys pledged to promote economic ties, as well as other areas of cooperation.

Zwnews