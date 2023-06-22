The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has released a list of its 250 parliamentary candidates after they filed their nomination papers across the country on Wednesday.

Apparently, a number of old horses failed to make it to the final list, guaranteeing new faces in the new parliament after the August 23 general elections.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said they have assembled the best team for the job:

“We have selected the best men and women for the task of leading this country’s recovery.”

The main opposition party began its candidate selection process in April, and has been under fire for delaying releasing the winners until the sitting of the nomination courts. Chamisa said they feared their candidates would be targeted for arrest and harassment.

