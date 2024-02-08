Former ZBC presenter sworn-in as deputy minister

Image-InfoMinZw
This morning, His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa swore in deputy ministers at State House.
Among those sworn in is former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation presenter Omphile Marupi as deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.
Others to be sworn in are Sheillah Chikomo – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Benjamin Kabikira – Ministry of Local Government and Public Works as well as Sleiman Timios Kwidini – Ministry of Health and Child Care.
