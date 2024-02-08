ZRP probes viral video, 1 arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of a video circulating on social media involving a female victim who was being assaulted by five female suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

The case is now under investigations and the police have since arrested Mitchel Kariwo (18) in connection with this case.

The victim sustained some injuries as a result of the assault and she was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Apparently, ZRP has refuted news circulating on social media on the death of the victim and is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and another suspect only identified as Olleen who are being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is implored to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews