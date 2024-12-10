Zambia Constitutional Court has ruled that the term former President Edgar Lungu inherited from the late President Michael Sata was a full term, and he was twice elected and served twice.

This means he is not eligible to contest in future elections.

Lungu’s eligibility to run in the 2026 elections had been a contentious.

Lungu, who served as the sixth President of Zambia from January 2015 to August 2021, assumed office following the death of President Michael Sata.

After winning the 2015 presidential election and being re-elected in 2016, he was defeated by Hakainde Hichilema in the 2021 general election.

The controversy had been on whether his partial term from 2015 should count towards the two-term limit stipulated by the Zambian Constitution.

