The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda extended approbation to the President Hakainde Hichilema led Zambian government, for hosting the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum 56th Summit.

Further to this, Speaker Mudenda extoled Zambia as the cradle of most liberation movements in SADC, wherein the country provided a launchpad and a rear from which most SADC countries operated from in the quest to extricate themselves from the tentacles of colonialism.

He added that in this regard, it is befitting that the this Summit is being held in Livingstone, Zambia.

The SADC Parliamentary Forum 56th Summit is being held under the theme,; ‘Leveraging Technology and Innovation for Smart, Inclusive and Responsive Parliaments in the SADC Region.’

Meanwhile, Mudenda postulated that Parliaments must come up with appropriate legislation in order to contain the negative effects of Information Communication Technology and digital economies.

Widely, the session was aimed at fostering regional dialogue on modernizing Parliamentary processes through the application of digital technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI).

