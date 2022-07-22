Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the incumbent has no clue whatsoever on how to solve poverty, unemployment and end inequality that is currently obtaining in the rainbow nation.

Addressing a memorial service for former African National Congress deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, Mbeki said South Africa has all the ingredients for an “Arab Spring” warning that it could explode anytime if not addressed.

Apparently, South Africa is currently facing a number of challenges including the rising unemployment levels.

At times, the natives had to blame foreigners of taking away their jobs. This has for years caused xenophobic attacks on people from other countries.

Meanwhile, SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who flocked their in search for greener pastures.

Zwnews