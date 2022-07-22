Mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume says Council will re-evaluate some of multi-million dollar deals it entered into with various investors most of which have not been performing or failed to take off at agreed time frames.

He says some of the partnerships will have to be renegotiated so that they benefit Council while dormant ones may be terminated.

Mafume points out that in most of the deals council provides land, technical and intellectual input.

He says the main objective of deals is to assist in funding service delivery and improving the lives of residents.

Meanwhile, his sentiments comes after a rift has developed between council and the central government over the Pomona deal which is said to be corrupt ridden.

The government is insisting that council should pay for the deal, but the local authority is refusing.

