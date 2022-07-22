All unions representing civil servants are meeting in Harare today to review the government’s response to their 14-day strike notice and craft a suitable response.

The 14-day notice of industrial action they gave to government expires today, hence the meeting on the way forward.

Government workers are up in arms with their employer over better salaries and working conditions.

Civil servants, particularly teachers have for years been calling for better salaries, saying what they are earning today is not sufficient amid the rising costs of basic commodities.

Apparently, the government has over the years been responding with heavy-handedness.

At times, police officers are deployed to beat up striking workers.

In a recent incident, police were deployed to beat up striking nurses at Bindura Hospital.

