The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Officer Commanding Midlands Province Commissioner Somemore Gate has confirmed the release of former Minister Jason Machaya last week in an interview with The Mirror.

“I can confirm that Machaya is now a free man after he completed his jail term. He is not a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme,” he said.

Machaya (71), together with Chaisayanyerwa Chibururu (53), were in September 2020 convicted by then Provincial Magistrate Charity Maphosa for unlawfully allocating 17 799 stands to land developers in Gokwe town and demanded 1 000 stands from the local authority worth US$900 000.