Khupe’s MDC-T dumps Mnangagwa, says elections were not free and fair..Chamisa-Biti persecution unconstitutional

MDC T Secretary for Information and Publicity in Thokozani Khupe’s party, Linda Masarira, has said that elections were rigged and Zanu PF should stop unnecessary attacks on Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti.

Masarira said her party was concerned by recent reckless and irresponsible utterances by war veterans which sought to further plunge the country into chaos and political instability.

Said Masarira:

“The MDC-T notes with great concern the turmoil our nation is in. As a party which is underpinned by constitutionalism, nonviolence and nondiscrimination, we condemn the reckless and irresponsible statements uttered by the War Veterans today.

War veterans should respect Zimbabweans and their divergent views. We expect positive contributions towards reconstruction and rebuilding of Zimbabwe rather than threatening innocent Zimbabweans.

No sector is more Zimbabwean than the other including war veterans. While we differ with MDC-A on some matters we believe Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti and Robert Mugabe are citizens with full political rights as enshrined in the constitution and they should be allowed to enjoy their constitutional right without fear or favour.

We do not accept comparing Marikana with Harare cold blood murders by the army. African blood should not be shed for political expediency neither should it be wasted in supposedly democratic countries.

To the contrary of propaganda doing the rounds on social media, MDC-T President Dr. Thokozani Khupe did not endorse 2018 harmonized elections as free and fair.

We also have our own reservations and complaints have been lodged with ZEC.”