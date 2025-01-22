President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has declared former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga a national hero.

The message was conveyed by acting president Constantino Chiwenga.

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE BY THE HON ACTING PRESIDENT, DR CGN CHIWENGA, FOLLOWING THE PASSING ON OF CDE JUSTIN MUPAMHANGA.

HARARE, 22 JANUARY 2025

I learnt with a deep sense of grief and sadness of the passing on at Arundel Clinic this morning of Cde Justin Mupamhanga after a brave fight against diabetes and high blood pressure.

A veteran of the Liberation Struggle who sacrificed his studies at the then University of Rhodesia in 1975 to join the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA).

The late Cde Mupamhanga would later play a critical role in driving the implementation of government programmes as the Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for Monitoring and Evaluation in the Office of the President and Cabinet working under the then Chief Secretary, DR MJM Sibanda.

He superintended over numerous strategic and key government programmes in agriculture, energy and infrastructure development.

He was my point man for programmes that we implemented to improve development in the Kanyemba area of Mbire District, in Mashonaland Central Province.

He was a fireball workhorse and go-getter, who despite suffering a stroke, continued to drive government programmes and projects with conviction, zeal and determination.

Zwnews