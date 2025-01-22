An unrepentant rapist, who is serving a twenty-year jail sentence at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, has been convicted of a s€xual offence once again.

Brian Shereni s€xually abused a fellow inmate, in his sleep, in their prison cell.

He has now been convicted of aggravated indecent assault.

Records show that Shereni was previously released on an amnesty after he had served more than half of his sentence but was arrested for rap€ again and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

In his latest brush with the law Shereni, 39, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Sandra Mupindu.

He was remanded to today for the pre-sentence hearing and sentencing.

The complainant is aged 36 and was Shereni’s cellmate in prison.

Shereni admitted that on October 29 last year, at around 5am in Cell E at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, he was sleeping next to the complainant.

He then took advantage of the fact that the complainant was in a deep sleep, and nak€d, and s€xually abus€d him.

The complainant woke up and saw Shereni abus!ng him.

He screamed and other inmates came to his rescue.

The complainant reported the case to his cell staff, a senior inmate, who told the Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Officers and a report was filed at ZRP Highlands.

Prosecutor Zvikomborero Mupasa led evidence from the complainant in the victim impact assessment and he told the court that the incident affected him physically and emotionally.

He urged magistrate Mupindu to give Shereni a custodial sentence of at least eight years.

He said he has since forgiven Shereni.

Image/ text: H-Metro