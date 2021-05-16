International initiatives have been set up to support COVID-19 vaccine supply in Africa, with more than 40 countries on the continent vaccinating their people, hence it remains for the continent to secure more vaccines to support a successful vaccination.

Reports are that about three African countries are already planning on manufacturing international COVID-19 vaccines as some of the initiatives.

Meanwhile, as at 15 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 554 confirmed cases, including 36 318 recoveries and 1 582 deaths.

To date, a total of 579 769 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Zwnews