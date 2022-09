The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) are reportedly moving a large number of troops and equipment to 6 districts of Mashonaland Central for a ‘training exercise.’

Apparently, the ZDF says this is a routine exercise and is advising the public not to be alarmed.

The army says the move is aimed to sharpen soldiers’ skills so that they can fulfil their mandate to safeguard the country.

The drills run from September 22 to 21 October 2022.

Zwnews