A Harare motorist will, for years to come, rue the moment he forgot to remove car keys from the ignition while washing outside his yard after the failure to exercise that precautionary measure costed him of his Toyota Sienta vehicle.
As national police authorities confirmed late on Monday, the vehicle was stolen at Hopley Farm in Harare, on Saturday and a 34-year old man has since been nabbed following the recovery of the car.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) took to the social media to announce the latest development, posting:
“On 15/05/22, Police in Harare arrested Ngoni Utsiwegota (34) for theft of a blue Toyota Sienta vehicle, APG1790 at Hopley Farm.”
According to the ZRP, the vehicle was stolen after the complainant had parked it outside the yard for washing.
“Along the way the duo attacked the complainant before stealing the vehicle. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notocrime.”
