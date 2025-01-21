Exiled Generation 40 leader Saviour Kasukuwere says African leaders should learn to be competent if the continent is to prosper economically.

Responding to an X post by Ali Naka, Kasukuwere a former Central Intelligence Organization operative and cabinet minister said not even the change of guard in America would help Africa.

“It’s a wake up call to African who think Aid is a solution to our incompetence.

“We are on our own! No one confers legitimacy to their political process but that which they are happy with as Americans,” he said.

Naka had said: “The End of US-Aid to Africa will help with fake elections in Africa!

“Individuals going into elections with predetermined outcomes because they want money! Start looking for jobs.”

This was after the just sworn in President of United States of America Donald Trump suspended aid to Africa for ninty days.

Trump also abolished the African Diaspora Advisory Council that former President Joe Biden created.

Zwnews