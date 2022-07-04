THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals which was initially scheduled for June 2023.

“The 2023 Afcon will now be played between January and February 2024. This is one of the issues we have discussed during our congress meeting here in Rabat, Morocco and the official dates will be communicated later. It is after deliberations we came into decision, we have partners and even though we make decisions, it is out of respect that we take the advice we are getting that we cannot take a risk to host the tournament and so that is why we have made necessary announcement today,” said CAF President Patrice Motsepe while speaking at a press conference on Sunday.

According to Motsepe, it is not good for African football to play a tournament ‘that can be washed out’.

“It is not good for Africa at large and we must postpone it,” he said.

The decision to postpone the 34th tournament came in after the Ivorian meteorological agency, Sodexam predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of the country and some of the parts which is expecting heavy rainfall includes the location of the stadia.

Zwnews