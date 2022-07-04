Image: The Independent

Russia is witnessing considerable combat loses in Ukraine, an independent English-language publication in Ukraine, Kyiv Independent reports.

According to the publication, below are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 4, citing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv Independent reports that according to Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, Russians began harvesting crops near the city, stealing from those forced to leave Mariupol due to Russian attacks that left 90% of buildings destroyed.

-Kyiv Independent