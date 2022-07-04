CID LAW AND ORDER GWERU LDR 01/06/22 STATEMENT WARNED AND CAUTIONED STATEMENT

My name Is Detective Sergeant Musevenzi. I am arresting you, Amos Chibaya NR 12-072745-Y-12 of house number 416/2 Mkoba 13, Gweru in a case of Failing to give notice of a procession Contravening Section 7(5) of Maintenance of peace act where it is alleged that on 30/04/2022 and at Gwindigwi Mountains, Charandura you addressed a CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) meeting without notifying the regulating authority as required by the act shall make this statement of your own free will. While you have been informed that you are not obliged to say anything in answer to these allegations, your failure at this stage to mention any facts relevant to your defence to these allegations may result in court drawing inferences against you, note that you are allowed at state’s expense to contact a lawyer, medical doctor of your own choice and family members, challenge the lawfulness of your arrest and at your own expense, to consult with the lawyer and medical doctor of your choice.

YOU ARE ALSO ADVISED THAT YOU ARE ENTITLED TO THE FOLLOWING RIGHTS

• To appear before a court within 48 hours unless your further detention is authorized by a competent Court

• Not to be forced to make a confession

• Reason for detention

• To approach the high court for an order of habeas corpus i.e. an order requiring you to be released or be brought before the court for the lawfulness of the detention to be Justified.

• To be considered innocent till proven guilty

• To be informed promptly of the charge in sufficient details to enable them to answer It

• To have time and facilities to prepare for a defence,

DO YOU UNDERSTAND THE CAUTION: YES

WANZWISISA YAMBIRO YEMHOSVA HERE: HONGU

ACCUSED’S REPLY IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

I deny the allegations. I never convened such a meeting.

Signed Amos Chibaya