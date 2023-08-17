ZIMBABWE WARRIORS defender Alec Mudimu has reappeared in the Tunisian top-tier club Olympique Beja following his departure from the Welsh team Flint Town United.

Mudimu has already commenced training with the club and his prospects of being selected for international duty in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November have received a boost due to his team’s involvement in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He recently finalized a two-year contract with the club after passing his medical assessments last Thursday.

“Introducing our latest addition, Alec Mudimu, the Zimbabwe national team’s international player. Born in 1995 and arriving from the Welsh team Flint Town, he assumes the role of a central defender,” the club posted on their social media platforms.

“The duration of Mudimu’s tenure with Olympique Beja spans two seasons.”

While Olympique Beja is set to face Libyan side Abu Salim at their home ground on Sunday, it might be too early for Mudimu to participate as he’s still adapting to the team.

In the previous season, Beja secured the seventh position in the Tunisian top-flight Championship league, trailing winners Etoile Sahel by 20 points. They hold aspirations for improved performance this time around.

At 28 years of age, Mudimu boasts considerable experience, having competed in the Africa Cup of Nations finals and played club football across various countries including England, Georgia, Turkey, Moldova, and Wales.