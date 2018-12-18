Fleeing Kadoma businessman shot by security guard over whisky

A Kadoma businessman is battling for life after being shot in the back with the bullet getting through the abdomen by a local Metro Peech Wholesales guard.

The severely injured, Musa Tauya(pictured) was first admitted at Kadoma General Hospital and readmitted to specialists at a Harare Hospital.

Eyewitness said the businessman and the unidentified guard had an altercation involving a bottle of whisky.

“Tauya decided to speed off in his Honda Fit after an argument with the guard who fired a single shot at the back of the vehicle. The bullet went through the vehicle getting through Tauya’s body before shattering the front windscreen,” said a source who declined to be named.

The security guard was arrested.

zwnews