Opposition activists have staged a protest outside the High Court in Harare, this afternoon pressing for the release of Makomborero Haruzivishe who was denied bail.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping for allegedly locking up some Impala Car Rental employees during a protest held in 2020 over the arrest and assault of ZINASU president Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Meanwhile, while appearing in court today, Haruzivishe was served with a third warrant of arrest in which it is alleged that he defaulted on appearing in court in August 2020 on another matter.

Haruzivishe returns to court on Friday, where Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro will hand down her ruling on his application seeking cancellation of a warrant of arrest on a matter in which he is alleged to have failed to appear in court in May 2020.

-Zwnews

