Actress Minnie Dlamini has decided to put smile on TV personality, Basetsana Kumalo after she surprised her with a brand new car.

Yesterday, Minnie teased her fans on her IG stories that she is really excited as she is on her way to surprise a special lady with a car.

Many thought it was her mother, but to their greatest surprise it was former Miss South.

Mrs Jones drove to Basi’s Stein, City mansion to drop off the vehicle, a Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition which costs a whopping R3 million.

With this new Range Rover, Basetsana becomes the new brand Ambassador for Range Rover South Africa.

The vehicle is the very first and only one in South Africa.

With so much excitement Basetsana took to Instagram to announce her partnership with the luxurious car brand. “It is the very first and only one in the country and it’s in my porte cochère. Delivered by the gorgeous @minniedlamini….it’s been an amazing day!!! Supremely proud and delighted to be the Brand Ambassador for #RangeRoverSport.” She broke the news.

Watch video below:

-Fakaza News