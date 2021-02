Zimbabwe has named a 38 man provisional squad for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia next month.

The matches are scheduled for 25 and 29 March.

The lineup includes injured players and those based in the UK who could be affected by travelling restrictions recently imposed by the British government. Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) and Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba’s availability depends on UK travel regulations.

The injured who who could still play if they recover in time are Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat, Belgium-based Knowledge Musona and former Everton full back Brendan Galloway who now plays for Luton Town in England.

The 38 players will be trimmed towards 22 March when Zimbabwe plays Botswana in Gaborone and Zambia in Harare a week later.

Zim Warriors provisional Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Nkana) Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars) Ariel Sibanda(Highlanders) Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Tendai Jirira (Detroit City) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Brendan Galloway (Luton Town) Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police) Romario Matova (NK Solin) Peter Muduwa (Simba SC) Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) King Nadolo (Dynamos) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) Prince Dube (Azam).