Zimbabwe‘s First Lady Auxilla Mnangangwa on Tuesday threw caution to the wind after she ordered her driver to pursue a speeding Zupco bus at the 370 kilometre peg near Shangani.

The First Lady who reportedly chased her husband ED into the fields after “discovering he was seeing girlfriends” at their Kwekwe farm, demonstrated that she can reanact the maize field drama on the highway after she confronted a speeding Zupco driver in an incident that occurred around 4pm.

Amai mnangagwa instructed her driver to flash several times, signalling the bus to stop.

The driver ignored, she said:

“I saw a Zupco bus speeding as if it was in a race,” Auxillia told Zim Morning Post. “I was shocked at the speed at which it was traveling at. I instructed my driver to flash the bus notifying it to stop but to no avail. It continued moving at its despicable speed,” she said. “I quickly instructed my driver to go in hot pursuit of the bus. My vehicle overtook the bus and we had to flag it down from in front of it. The driver then stopped,” she explained.

The First Lady asked the driver to get out of the bus and explain why he was over-speeding, putting lives at risk.

“I was angry at the driver. I asked him why he was putting passengers’ lives at risk,” she said.

