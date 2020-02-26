ZIMBABWE’s military top brass has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down or risk another coup which is simmering within the army’s middle ranks, former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo claims in his latest interview.

Mnangagwa “knows that it’s time to go” and he is reportedly demanding at least US$10 million, immunity from prosecution and a “presidential status that includes a modest motorcade.”

General Chiwenga was sent by army chiefs to convey the message to a vacationing Mnangagwa last month, and the 77-year-old is “warm” to a deal that secures protection for him and his family, Moyo added.

Moyo told Itai Mushekwe of Spotlight News in an interview published Wednesday that Mnangagwa’s two-year rule “has been particularly shaky since November 2019” when he claims the Zanu PF leader “foiled an insurgency by army elements against his embattled administration.”

Moyo claims Mnangagwa’s exit under the deal offered by military chiefs, which he described as a “palace coup”, would have “a semblance of a State House resignation”.

Below is an excerpt from the interview which highlights how Mnangagwa will soon handover power: