Hell hath no fury like two Bulawayo fraudsters who dubed a fellow urbanite of US$3 500 after they fraudulently sold him a residential stand using the stand owner’s fake national identity document.

The two convicted conmen, Stancilus Phiri (45) and 63-year-old Richard Ncube who reside at Iminyela Flats were Wednesday afternoon handed four-year sentences each for duping Shepherd Nkomo, a Cowdray Park resident who wanted to buy a stand.

In their insatiable quest for the elusive green-colored United States dollars, the duo misrepresented to Nkomo that they were selling stand number 21647 in the peopled Pumula South suburb. This was despite the fact that the rightful owner of the stand in question is Pikirayi Muchaona who also hails from Cowdray Park.

Phiri and Ncube sold the stand for US$4000 and Nkomo paid them $3 500 before he commenced work on the construction of the residential house at the site. The stand owner subsequently raised alarm and the two fell into a police trap after they went to Nkomo to collect a remaining balance of US$500, leading to their arrest.

