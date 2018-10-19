First Electrical Car arrives in Zimbabwe..Tesla Model X

HARARE – Someone in Zimbabwe is fed up with queuing for fuel – they have bought an electric-powered Tesla Model X.

This $75,000 Model X was seen in Harare this week and is believed to be the first fully electrical car to be delivered to the country.

The Model X SUV was launched in 2015 and can drive for 414km without requiring a recharge.

It boasts two electric motors: a 193kW motor powers the front wheels, and a 375kW rear-mounted motor drives the rear for all-wheel drive.

It has a top speed of 250km/hr and can shoot from 0 to 100km/hr in 3.2 seconds.

The owner of the car is unknown – but they just might be the most practical person in Zimbabwe – certainly more practical than property tycoon Frank Buyanga, who recently imported a $2 million Bugatti Veyron.

Tesla was invented by Pretoria born Billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Reeve Musk(47) is a business magnate and investor. He holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship.

zim live, agencies