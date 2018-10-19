ZIDERA: Reforms implementation key in attracting foreign confidence in Zim’s re-engagement drive

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

In the first of his weekly column, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pointed out the road map to be taken by Zimbabwe, in order to regain its lost socio-economic ground.

The President said for the nation to prosper economically, there are going to be painful sacrifices to be borne by both leaders and ordinary citizens alike. He said he is prepared to put his shoulder to the wheel to see to it that Zimbabwe scales new heights, adding that if it means twisting of arms, or having fingers burnt, so be it.

The President said this Transitional Stabilisation Plan (TSP) is meant to reposition the country for economic prosperity based on the well spelt out pillars, that include efficient, and equitable utilisation of resources.

The United States of America ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols, has added his voice, says his country has always wanted Zimbabwe to flourish, putting emphasis on the need to implement the spelt out reforms.

Commenting on the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) during a recent interview with a local radio station, ambassador Nichols said his country wants to see progress in the implementation of reforms in line with Mnangagwa’s stabilisation plan.

“The TSP covers anti-corruption, expenditure cuts, political reforms tied with political commitment, would address the concerns we have,” he said.

Nichols added that Zidera is not a punishment, but an economic and political blue print for reforms, a model that most countries in the global village agree with.

Zidera was passed by the USA Congress in 2001, and imposed restrictive measures on Zimbabwe supposedly to promote democratic transition.

Issues of concern stated in the Zidera Act, include financial indiscipline by government, failure to stick to the dictates of the rule of law, lack of respect for property rights, undemocratic practices, as well as failing to pay debts, among others.