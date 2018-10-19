Angry Bulawayo wife grabs and crashes cheating prophet’s ba_lls

A Bulawayo prophet, Lovemore Malunga claims he nearly died after his wife Phephelaphi Dube grabbed his privates and violently squeezed his two jewels following a heated domestic dispute over allegations of infidelity.

Malunga told the court he was now seeking a restraining order against his wife saying during their scuffle, she (Dube) lunged for his jewels and squeezed them until he collapsed.

“My wife Phephelaphi Dube is physically and emotionally abusing me. She is constantly hurling insults at me. Whenever we have an argument she hits me and pulls my privates and that will be painful.

“After the latest attack my test_icles were so swollen that I couldn’t walk. The pain is still unbearable and I am afraid that I might end up undergoing surgery. She also tore my clothes and she verbally abuses our eight-year-old daughter,” Malunga complained.

Dube, however, defended her violent actions saying she was acting in self-defense.

“I’m tired of his irresponsible behavior. He is a prophet and makes a lot of money but he spends it on women. Despite the fact that he is making a lot of money he has nothing to his name. He loves women a lot. He moved out of the house to stay with one of his girlfriends and he is bragging that he is no longer coming back.

“He can’t dump me like that. Just imagine for the 23 years we had been married he didn’t even pay lobola. If he no longer loves me he should take me back to my parents,” angrily responded Dube.

The magistrate ordered Dube not to stop her husband from leaving the matrimonial home if he wishes to do so, adding that once he vacates he should not come back without her consent.

state media