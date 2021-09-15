Sacked Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarušić will receive US$90 000 as part of a severance package including a piece of the African Cup of Nations’ cake, Kukurigo news service has reported.

The Croatian was fired on Sunday by the country’s football mother body after managing one win in 14 matches.

Under the agreement, Logarušić will receive US$35 000 being money from sign-on fees, outstanding bonuses and liquidated damages.

He will also receive US$55 000 – which is 10% of the US$550 000 that Zimbabwe is given for qualifying for a third successive Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association has since appointed FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza as interim Warriors coach.

Mapeza is regarded as one of the best local coaches.