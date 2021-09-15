Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is enjoying his birthday like a kid while trouble is brewing in the barracks.

Moyo warns that the country’s security forces are not happy with the current working conditions and their welfare in general.

“While Mnangagwa is busy with his birthday trivialities on radio like a juvenile, after months of grumblings about poor salaries & abject living conditions, things are today BOILING OVER in the Barracks & Camps with a real risk & possibility of a FLARE UP!” Says Moyo.

Meanwhile, Minister Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri recently pointed out that the country’s security forces are not happy with current working conditions.

She said morale in camps is low and she called on the government to look into the matter.

Zwnews