The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube will on Thursday present his 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy and Economic Review.

He is expected to give a detailed assessment on the economy and his outlook on for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Ncube has set an ambitious GDP growth target of 7.4% this year, despite the economic impact of COVID19.

Apparently, below is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s foreign currency auction results.

-Zwnews