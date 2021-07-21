The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chitungwiza are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred on 19 July 2021 at about 1930hrs.

According to police, 8 unknown men who were armed with unidentified pistols stormed a house in Unit B Seke and attacked the complainant and her daughter before stealing US$20 850, a Tecno cellphone and HP laptop.

In an unrelated matter, police in Chikombedzi have arrested Ivin Francisco, a male adult aged 23, for stock theft.

The suspect was caught by two complainants on 18 July 2021, at around 0200hrs while driving a herd of 12 cattle comprising seven cows, one bull and four oxen.

