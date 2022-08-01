Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has blasted Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa for allegedly lacking ideology few months into the elections.

“On 20 Feb 2022 @nelsonchamisa said he had “deliberately avoided” issues of “ideology and values” for CCC, which he said is the next government.

“Six months later, CCC, the supposed next govt, still has no ideology, no values, no constitution, no structures and no consultation process!

“The Supreme Court judgment that dismantled @nelsonchamisa

‘s MDC-A was on 31 March 2020.

“That was two years ago, three, before the 2023 elections.

“Less than 12 months before the elections, Chamisa is still consulting with no ideology, no values, no constitution & no structures!”

Chamisa has reportedly rejected the idea of putting in place party structures for fear of infiltration.

However, the ruling party has blasted the main opposition for lacking structures.

Zwnews