Zimbabwean nationals were among suspects arrested this Tuesday as South African police (SAPS) confiscated 150 bags of chrome-bearing material in Sakhelwe Township outside Dullstroom, Mpumalanga province.

The suspects, six Zimbabwean nationals and one South African, are aged between 19 and 40 years old.

The Department of Home Affairs assisted the SAPS in verifying the status of the foreign nationals.

They were found with chrome rocks (chrome-bearing material) and a Mercedes-Benz truck in their possession. A community member alerted the police about the alleged criminal activities in Sakhelwe.

The suspects were unable to explain how they got the material and have since been charged with possession of suspected stolen property. A charge of illegal mining might be added, pending investigation.

The suspects due to appear in Dullstroom Magistrate’s Court on April 19.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga, welcomed the arrest and commended the whistle-blower.

New Zimbabwe