ZRP has released the name of a female police officer who got run over by a ZUPCO bus on Thursday morning whilst manning a roadblock.

The female police officer has been identified as Constable Parity Makaitei Karimazondo and was stationed at ZRP Bulawayo Traffic West.

Constable Karimazondo was with her colleagues manning a roadblock along Khami Road flyover in Bulawayo when the tragic incident happened.

According to a police report, Karimazondo tried to cross the road when the bus hit her and dragged her for about 30 metres, killing her on the spot.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga conveyed his condolences to the Karimazondo family yesterday.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has urged members of the public to be cautious on the road.

He said:

Const Karimazondo was trying to cross the road and as she did, she was struck by the bus, trapped and dragged for 33 metres. She died on the spot. We offer our condolences to the family as said by the police Commissioner-Generali. It is an unfortunate incident and we are urging drivers to be responsible on the road and they shouldn’t speed. When approaching police checkpoints, they should proceed with caution. When stopped they should stop and wait for further instructions from the police officers.

Police Statement: