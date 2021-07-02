Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says there is little discussion on social media about the on going looting of public resources because Zimbabweans are illiterate in the subject.

Chin’ono believes a lot has been said, corruption exposed but still there is little discussion on the subject, because most Zimbabweans do not understand financial data.

“Zimbabweans are financially illiterate, that is why there is little discussion on social media about it,” he says.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono says a report called ‘Shadows and Shell Games’ on illicit transactions and looting centered around Sakunda Petroleum owner, Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s companies has just been released to the media.

