FC Platinum are the Chibuku Super Cup champions after edging Ngezi Platinum by 5 goals to 3 in penalty shootout.

The game was evenly balanced during regulation time with both sides squandering own share of chances.

The match had to go for extra time after ending nil all after 90 minutes.

Extra time failed to separate the two sides, and the match had to be decided with penalties.

Apparently, FC Platinum will represent Zimbabwe in the Confederation Cup next year.

Zwnews